Mumbai, Dec 24 (PTI) The Mumbai police's crime branch has busted a hookah distribution racket and seized 3.5 tonnes of tobacco and other banned products from a shop in the western suburb of Goregaon here, an official said on Thursday.

The seized material could have served at least 1.15 lakh customers, the official said.

Based on a tip-off, the police on Wednesday raided a shop in Mukadam compound on Arun Kumar Vaidya Marg, where they found a large quantity of hookah products, he said.

An offence has been registered at Kurar police station under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition) Act (COTPA) 2018, and is being investigated by the CIU team led by assistant police inspector Sachin Waze, the official said.

No arrests have been made so far, he added.

