Kota, May 14 (PTI) An e-mail threatening to blow up the district collectorate in Baran and instructing all officers to evacuate the premises by 2 pm threw authorities into a tizzy on Wednesday morning.

However, no explosive substances were found even after an extensive search.

The collectorate is located inside the Mini Secretariat, which also houses the SP and Zila Parishad offices.

The e-mail, in a south Indian language, was received on the official ID of District Collector Rohitashva Singh Tomar at 6 am on Wednesday, Baran Superintendent of Police Rajkumar Choudhary told media.

The e-mail threatened to blow up the collectorate and asked all the officers and employees to vacate the premises by 2 pm, Choudhary said.

Taking the stakes into consideration, the collector ordered immediate evacuation of all employees and officers present at the Mini Secretariat premises. The entire premises were sealed as a precautionary measure and bomb disposal squad and dog squads were called from Kota, the SP said.

Collector Tomar said the bomb disposal and dog squads, along with the forensics team, conducted an extensive search and gave an 'all clear' signal by around 1.30 pm.

Although no incriminating material was found, the employees and other staff at the Mini Secretariat were instructed to avoid entry in the premises until further orders, he said.

Investigative agencies are now trying to ascertain the identity of the sender and the intention behind the threat.

