Bareilly, Jun 19 (PTI) A 32-year-old undertrial lodged in the district jail here allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the door of a toilet, officials said on Saturday.

Superintendent of the district jail, Vijay Vikram Singh, said Bhoora (32), a resident of Jagannathpur village under the Saroli police station area of the district, was arrested on February 4 under the NDPS Act.

The inmate was kept in a quarantine barrack of the district jail.

Late on Friday night, when another inmate went to the barrack's toilet, he saw Bhoora's hanging with a knot.

Singh said the matter is being probed.

Family members of the deceased have been informed and the body has been sent for a post-mortem, police said.

