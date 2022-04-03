Hubli (Karnataka) [India], April 3 (ANI): Senior Janata Dal (Secular) leader and Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti on Sunday confirmed that he will join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and contest the upcoming 2023 legislative council elections on a BJP ticket.

However, he said that it is not decided as of now when he will be joining the BJP.

Also Read | Actor Niharika Konidela, Singer Rahul Sipligunj Among 144 Detained by Police During Raid on Hyderabad Pub.

Speaking to ANI, Horatti said, "Now it is not decided when I am joining BJP but when the election will be declared, I will fight on BJP ticket."

Sources had earlier said that the BJP state unit has sent Horatti's name to the party high command as the party candidate from West Teachers' constituency. The election is due in June-July this year.

Also Read | Wheat Exports Likely to Cross USD 100 Lakh Tonnes During 2022-23, Says Piyush Goyal.

Horatti had contested his legislative council in 1980 and since then he has won 7 seven consecutive terms. Last year, he became the Speaker of the legislative council with the support of the BJP. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)