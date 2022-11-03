Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 3 (ANI): A three-day National Tribal Dance Festival in Chhattisgarh's Raipur becomes a hope for the revival of Bastar's Godna tattoo art as it attracts heavy footfall among the youth to get inked.

Here, the youth of Bastar trained from Bastar Art Gallery Jagdalpur are making famous ancient tattoo artefacts on people's bodies in the form of tattoos.

Godna artist Sukman Nag said in ancient times, due to the lack of gold and silver ornaments, men and women used to make designs with tattoos made of tattoos. To avoid natural calamities like lightning, tattooing was done on certain places on the face of themselves and their children. Now, the modern form of this tattoo is becoming very popular as a tattoo.

Talking about the heavy footfall by youth for getting inked, Nag told ANI, "Response we are getting is that we couldn't take the break for food and it is high on demand, we are also excited about that it is getting famous. We are promoting more local designs from Bastar."

When asked about the benefits of National Tribal festival will bring to Bastar artists, he said, "It promotes Godna art and it is a good source of revenue. We are gaining experience and knowledge from others."

Nag also asserts that in the future Bastar Tribal Tattoo will be famous one day all over the world. "I believe this will be famous and will be in many hands," he added.

While speaking to aspiring social media influencer Manish Rathore from Raipur who was getting inked, said, "Godna art platform is here at the exhibition area in the National Tribal dance festival. The artists are from Bastar. I got an inked godna tattoo, which is part of our tribal culture; my grandmother also had this tattoo. I thought why not introduce tribal culture into our life."

Dhanurjay Baghel, a young artist who came from the Narayan Pal region said, "we are working for the culture of Bastar, which makes us feel very happy."

Tattoo artists said that, according to ancient belief, tattooing is a priceless ornament that accompanies the earth from the earth to heaven, which is considered a gift to the gods.

Akash Agrawal of Raipur told that earlier he got the tattoo done by paying 3 thousand rupees from the market, here the tattoo has been made professionally for only Rs 600. Finishing in tattoo is also very good with low price. (ANI)

