US Woman Shoots Husband Dead for Being ‘Too Annoying’ While She Recovered From Heart Surgery

A 65-year-old Alabama woman has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting her husband of 15 years dead because he kept checking on her too frequently while she was recovering from open-heart surgery, a case that has shocked the United States and gone viral globally.

What Happened?

Sheri Mitchell-Clutts of Russellville, Alabama, shot her 69-year-old husband Timothy Clutts on May 10 and then called emergency services, claiming she had felt "threatened" and "bothered" by him. When police arrived, they found Timothy lying on a recliner with a single gunshot wound to his chest.

"Her demeanour seemed obviously upset from what little interaction I had with her at the scene, but you never know what's going through somebody's mind," said Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver. US Shocker: Woman Kills 4-Year-Old Daughter in West Virginia, Later Has S*x With Husband; Awarded 2 Life Terms.

The Real Motive

While Sheri initially claimed to feel threatened by Timothy, investigators soon uncovered the real reason behind the killing. She later admitted to officers that she shot him because he kept entering her room and irritating her while she was recovering from open-heart surgery, which she had undergone just two weeks before the incident.

An agitated Sheri allegedly grabbed a handgun and waited for him to return. When he did not come back to her room, she allegedly went looking for him, found him sitting in a recliner, and fired a single shot into his chest. US Shocker: High School Basketball Coach in Alabama Arrested for Having ‘Deviant S*x With Student’.

Investigation Underway

Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver indicated the case raises deeper questions about what was happening between the couple.

"There's a number of cases where someone does something like this, you're actually having to track them down and find them and build evidence based on the scene, and in this situation, she was pretty open," Oliver said, adding: "Which leads us to a bunch of questions like what was going on with her or him."

The handgun used in the shooting was recovered by deputies. Sheri has been booked into Franklin County Jail on murder charges and is being held without bond while investigation continues.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 07:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).