MTV ‘Splitsvilla 16’ Finale: When and Where To Stream Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra’s Hit Dating Reality Show

The grand finale of MTV Splitsvilla 16 has reportedly run into scheduling changes, with rumours suggesting that the winner announcement may be pushed to Sunday, May 17. While the finale episodes were originally slated for Friday and Saturday, insider buzz indicates that an intensive post-production process has led to a delay in the final reveal. Fans of the long-running reality show are now bracing for an extended weekend of drama as the season reaches its climax. ‘Splitsvilla 16’: Mohit Magotra To File Defamation Case Against Anuska Ghosh Over Remarks About His Sexuality (Watch Video).

‘Splitsvilla 16’ Winner Reveal To Happen on May 17?

Reports of the delay first surfaced on social media platforms like Reddit, where claims emerged that the finale was being extended to Sunday due to unfinished editing. According to these rumours, the final episode was only about 90% complete at the time of the leak.

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The production team reportedly faced challenges condensing a massive 12-hour shoot into the standard episode format. To ensure all key moments are captured, the makers have allegedly decided to split the winner announcement into two parts, moving the final crowning moment to Sunday.

Editing Hurdles

The decision to extend the finale reportedly stems from the sheer volume of content captured during the final filming day. Initially, the plan was to air the final tasks on Friday and announce the winners on Saturday.

However, the editing team reportedly found it difficult to fit the "trio drama" and high-stakes confrontations into the Saturday slot. As a result, Saturday’s episode is now expected to be a two-hour special focused heavily on contestant conflict, leaving the ultimate results for the following evening.

Meet the Finalists of ‘Splitsvilla 16’

The battle for the title has narrowed down to four powerhouse couples who survived the season’s "Pyaar vs. Paisa" challenges. Gullu (Kushal Tanwar) and Kaira were the first to secure their spot, followed by the strategic pairing of Tayne De Villiers and Soundarya Shetty, who notably chose the ticket to the finale over their previous connections.

They are joined by Sorab Bedi and Niharika Tiwari, along with Yogesh Rawat and Ruru Thakur, both of whom earned their positions through dominant performances in the semi-final tasks. With a record-breaking prize of INR 20 lakh at stake, these eight finalists must now navigate the final hurdles of post-villa drama and fan voting to claim the championship

When and Where to Watch ‘Splitsvilla 16’ Grand Finale

Despite the widespread speculation and social media buzz, MTV India has not yet released an official statement confirming the shift to Sunday. As per the original announcement, the Splitsvilla 16 grand finale is scheduled to air on May 15 and 16. MTV ‘Splitsvilla 16’ Finalists Revealed: Gullu-Kaira and Yogesh-Ruru Secure Spots; Makers Introduce Fan Voting Twist.

Watch the Promo of ‘Splitsvilla 16’

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Fans can catch the episodes at 7:00 PM on MTV India or stream them via JioCinema. Whether the winner is crowned on Saturday night or Sunday remains to be seen, but the season is guaranteed to end on a high-voltage note.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 06:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).