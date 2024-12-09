Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday slammed the Congress government in neighbouring Karnataka for deciding to remove the portrait of Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar from the Legislative Assembly there.

History will never forgive those who insult the legacy of Savarkar, who had endured immense suffering for the country's independence, Bawankule asserted.

"The decision of the Congress-led government in Karnataka to remove the portrait of Savarkar is highly condemnable and an insult of country's freedom movement," he said on social media platform X.

This was the Congress' attempt to undermine the sacrifices, pain and ideology of Savarkar.

"It directly insults his legacy and the ideals he stood for," Bawankule said, and asked if Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray would remain silent or speak up over this act of his party's ally.

Thackeray, who has abandoned Hindutva for political gain, has shown disregard for Savarkar's ideals by aligning with the Congress, he claimed.

This is why Thackeray's party is being called "Tipu Sena", Bawankule said.

Tipu Sultan, the 18th-century ruler of Mysuru, who lost his life in a battle against the British in 1799, is a polarising figure who is hailed as a fearless freedom fighter by his supporters, while his detractors condemn him as a zealot who persecuted Hindus.

"Those who insult Savarkar and his legacy, like the Congress and their allies, will never be forgiven by history," Bawankule said.

