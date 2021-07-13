New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) The Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) has distributed over Rs 19 crore so far among the lawyers affected with coronavirus in the national capital, the BCD said on Tuesday.

In a press note issued by the council, its chairperson and senior advocate Ramesh Gupta said that the BCD awarded over Rs nine crore as financial aid to 18,067 lawyers, while over Rs six crore were given to the 4,015 lawyers who were corona positive and in home quarantine.

“Rs 56,23,830 were given to 112 lawyers who were hospitalised with COVID positive, while Rs 8,51,468 were spent for 100 oxygen equipments.

“Further, Rs 3,09,89,306 were given for ration kits and its distribution to approx to 5000 lawyers, Gupta said.

