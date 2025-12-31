New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Wednesday raised key issues concerning the legal fraternity, as its Chairman, Manan Kumar Mishra, held an extensive meeting with Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister for Law and Justice, to discuss welfare initiatives, statutory safeguards, and reforms affecting advocates across the country.

Describing the interaction as positive and forward-looking, Mishra said the discussions covered insurance and mediclaim facilities for advocates and their families, the status of the proposed Advocates Protection Act, and select amendments to the Advocates Act.

Also Read | iPad Lost on Dakshin Express Train Recovered With Help of RailMadad App, Owner Thanks Indian Railways.

He noted that the Centre has already addressed the Bar's earlier concerns by deleting contentious provisions, reflecting a willingness to engage with stakeholders.

The BCI Chairman, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, stressed the need to revise the enrolment fee, strengthen Bar Councils and Bar Associations, and expand the Legal Education Committee to keep pace with evolving professional and educational requirements.

Also Read | From ’19-Minute MMS Video’ Mystery to Smriti Jain Jaisalmer Case: The Viral Leaks and Digital Voyeurism of 2025.

Mishra further stated that the government led by Narendra Modi is committed to launching structured welfare schemes for advocates and their dependents. To enable the implementation of insurance and medi-claim benefits, advocates have been asked to submit their personal and dependent details to the BCI through their respective Bar Associations or State Bar Councils within 15 days by completing the Google Forms circulated for this purpose.

On the legislative side, Mishra informed that the Advocates Protection Act is presently being finalised by the Law Commission of India and is expected to be placed before Parliament in the upcoming session, a move seen as a significant step towards ensuring security and dignity for members of the legal profession. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)