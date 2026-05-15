Bhopal Stone Pelting: Security Tightened in Old City Ahead of Friday Prayers Amid Communal Tension; 7 Arrested

Bhopal, May 15: Security has been tightened across all sensitive areas of the Old City in Bhopal ahead of Friday prayers, as police moved to prevent any disturbance following communal tension over the assault on a Muslim youth earlier this week. Authorities deployed additional police personnel in crowded localities and continued prohibitory measures under Section 144. Strict vigil has been maintained around major mosques, with separate security arrangements established at every gate of Taj-ul-Masajid, Jama Masjid, and Moti Masjid.

Personnel were also deployed outside Peer Gate Mosque, Kulsum Biya Mosque in Budhwara and some other parts of the city. Friday prayers are scheduled between 12:40 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said police forces had been put on high alert. “Police will take strict action if crowds gather. Police will initiate stern measures against anyone disturbing the peace,” he said. Saubhagya Singh Thakur Viral Video: BJP Leader’s 200-Vehicle Convoy in Bhopal Sparks Row Amid PM Narendra Modi’s Fuel-Saving Appeal.

Kumar urged residents not to assemble unnecessarily and added that additional forces would be deployed alongside the district police. The police will also be keeping a close watch on social media. He appealed to all residents of Bhopal to maintain peace and not place trust in information circulating on social media. The heightened security follows protests and incidents of stone-pelting reported in parts of the Old City after the assault on Arif Khan on May 10.

According to police, Khan was allegedly assaulted by activists linked to a Hindu organisation at a hotel in Bhopal. He was beaten, stripped semi-naked and had ink and cow dung smeared on his face before being handed over to police personnel. The incident triggered anger among members of the Muslim community, leading to protests in several areas of the Old City since Tuesday.

All seven persons named in the FIR, including the main accused Vijendra Prajapati, were arrested on Thursday and sent to judicial remand. The accused -- Vijendra Prajapati, Rohit Singh, Jeetu Kushwah, Ranjit Suryavanshi, Lala Ram Meena, Prateek and Ramesh -- have been booked under Sections 299 and 291 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for outraging religious sentiments and rioting. Bhopal City Qazi Syed Mushtaq Ali Nadvi also appealed for maintaining peace within the city. IAS, IPS Officers Bought Bhopal Land Before INR 3,200 Crore Bypass Approval; Prices Jumped 11 Times: Report.

The City Qazi stated that, in accordance with community demands, the police have arrested all the accused individuals and sent them to jail. “Do not take any wrongful steps under the influence of provocation or misinformation,” he said. Police said all the accused persons involved in this case have already been arrested, and the investigation is underway.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 09:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).