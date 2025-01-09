Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 9 (ANI): Bharatiya Chaitanya Yuvajana Party (BCYP) chief Bode Ramachandra Yadav distributed Rs50,000 to the families of the deceased and Rs5,000 to the injured following a tragic incident.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav condemned the incident, which led to multiple fatalities and injuries. "This is a very unfortunate incident that happened yesterday. This is purely because of the irresponsibility of the government and the TTD management," he remarked. Yadav further called for accountability, stating that the current TTD board should resign immediately.

In a gesture of support, the BCYP chief distributed Rs50,000 to the families of the deceased and Rs5,000 to the injured. "The government and TTD should take responsibility," he added, urging them to take necessary steps to ensure such incidents do not occur again.

Yadav sharply criticized the TTD board for prioritizing political gain over the well-being of devotees. "The TTD board should be composed of individuals dedicated to the services of Lord Venkateshwara, not those seeking political mileage or business interests," he said.

He also directed his ire at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, demanding immediate action. "The Chief Minister should appoint a new TTD board that works for the betterment of devotees and the temple's sanctity," Yadav stated, stressing that a major overhaul was necessary to restore trust in the management of the temple.

Earlier, the Tirupati East Police have registered two separate FIRs following the deaths of multiple devotees during the Vaikunta Ekadasi celebrations in the temple town. The incidents occurred on January 8 at different locations in the city, highlighting the challenges posed by overcrowding during the annual religious festival.

Meanwhile, the scale of the incident has seen the opposition leaders target the Chandrababu Naid government, former TTD Chairman Bhuma Karunakar Reddy slammed the coalition government over the tragic stampede incident at Vishnu Nivasam in Tirupati, attributing it to administrative failure.

He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and questioned the lack of proper arrangements for Vaikuntha Ekadashi Darshan, despite knowing that lakhs of devotees would attend.

Six people died and 40 others have been injured in the stampede at the Tirupati Temple. (ANI)

