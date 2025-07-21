Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 21 (ANI): The BDS unit of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Monday defused 10 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) which were planted by the Naxals in the forests of Sukma.

The Naxals intended to harm the search party comprising E and F companies of the CRPF 74th battalion.

Also Read | Jagdeep Dhankhar Steps Down As Vice President of India 2 Years Before Term Ends, Cites Health Reasons.

On late last night, two common villagers in Bijapur district were allegedly murdered by 4-5 unknown Naxals with sharp weapons, claims Bijapur police.

According to the Bijapur police, the deceased individuals are Kawasi Joga, 55 years old, a resident of Chutwahi village, and Mangalu Kursam, 50 years old, a resident of Bada Tarrem, under the Thana Tarrem area.

Also Read | Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns as VP: How Is a New Vice President of India Elected? Who Can Cast Vote?.

The incident is being verified by Thana Tarrem.

Earlier on July 20, a 16-year-old villager was seriously injured in a pressure IED explosion, allegedly planted by Naxals in Kondapadgu village of Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

The incident occurred while the teenager was grazing cattle in the forest.

According to the Bijapur Police, the explosion occurred around 5:00 PM on Saturday, when the boy, identified as Krishna Gota, son of Fakir, a resident of Kondapadgu village, accidentally triggered the device.

He sustained severe injuries to his leg and face and was immediately rushed to the district hospital in Bijapur, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Condemning the incident, the Bijapur Police described it as a "cowardly act," stating, "Even innocent children are no longer safe from Maoist IEDs. In their attempt to spread fear and violence, Maoists have begun targeting children too."

The police have urged residents to remain extremely vigilant in forested areas and to report any suspicious activity or objects to the nearest police station or security camp.

"We urge residents to exercise utmost vigilance in jungle areas and immediately inform the nearest police station or security camp about anything unusual," the police said in a statement. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)