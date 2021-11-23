New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Bihar Industries Minister and senior BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Tuesday said that the Central government knows how to give a benefitting reply to everyone be it China, Pakistan, terrorists or anti-nationals.

Speaking on the remarks of Congress leader Manish Tewari, that the Central Government has not given a reply to China, Hussain said "Be it China, Pakistan, terrorist or anti-national, our government has given a befitting reply."

Further commenting on Tewari's book, in which he had criticised the Manmohan Singh government for not taking any action after the 26/11 Mumbai attack, Hussain said, "At that time it was Manmohan Singh government. He was Prime Minister and Sonia Gandhi was chairperson of the UPA. 26/11 was the big incident and the action that we should have seen was missing that time. What Manish Tewari is saying is correct."

While speaking to ANI on the liquor ban in Bihar, the BJP leader said the State Government is committed to prohibition and will implement it completely.

"Lalu Prasad is saying that today that he warned Nitish Kumar but he doesn't remember that when the prohibition law was passed, he himself was in government with Nitish Kumar and BJP being in Opposition supported the ban. When RJD was in government, they liked prohibition and it was a government's decision and assembly accepted it," said Bihar Minister.

He further said that the liquor ban should be fully implemented in the state and for that, the State Government is committed.

"We are committed to prohibition and to stop the smuggling of liquor in Bihar. Our State should be liquor-free. Everyone should pledge to make Bihar liquor-free," he added.

The State Minister said that this year our country is celebrating 25 years of Independence and "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" and the occasion will be used to make our State free from liquor. (ANI)

