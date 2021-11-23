Uttar Pradesh, November 23: A shocking incident has come to the light from Pilibhit, where a 20-year-old has accused her maths lecturer for running a sex racket and forcing girl students to sleep with him. The accused has been booked with the charge of rape at Kotwali police station. Following the accusation and complaint, The accused is absconding. The police have launched a manhunt to catch him.

The victim, In her statement, said that the lecturer had allegedly been sexually assaulting her for months after she had first visited the lecturer's place a few months ago with a friend. She also stated that the lecturer forced students to take "psychotropic substances" and sleep with him and had sex toys and obscene literature at his house. she also mentioned the other students in her complaint. She further alleged that the lecturer is connected with the higher-ups in college management, the Times of India Reported. Maharashtra Horror: Govt School Teacher in Raigad Rapes Minor Girl Student, Threatens to Fail Her in Exam If She Revealed Anything; Booked.

The college principal claimed that no complaint was made against the lecturer. He further wished that the victim had come to college authority first. We will talk to other students individually to know the conduct of the lecturer, the Principal said. a departmental inquiry against the accused has been launched, Principal Added.

As per the complaint of the victim, the Kotwali police station has registered a case under section 376 (rape), 294 (obscene act), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). If any other student comes forward with her complaint, we will certainly include it in the investigation.” said the Superintendent of Police.

