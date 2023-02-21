Kolkata, Feb 21 (PTI) A bill seeking to amend the West Bengal Maintenance of Public Order Act 1972 in order to make it more stringent was tabled in the state assembly on Tuesday.

The West Bengal Maintenance of Public Order (Amendment) Bill 2023 contains the provision for attachment of the property by an order from an appropriate court to provide compensation to the victim for the purpose of maintaining public order, revenue and public welfare.

The bill was presented in the backdrop of several incidents of arson, loot, and damage of properties in the state by some anti-social elements "during agitation".

A key part of the Bill is that it has the provision for realisation of funds by selling in public auction the attached property under the said Act to pay compensation to the victim by framing a scheme under it.

The state assembly on Tuesday also tabled the Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill 2023 amending the Lokayukta Act, 2003, vesting in the Governor the power to extend the term of office of the Lokayukta.

The government also tabled another bill that seeks to amend the West Bengal Land Reforms Act 1955 to provide an additional option of freehold transfer of government land to lessee for improving ease of doing business, hassle-free transfer/mortgage of land and to invite more investment.

State Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya tabled the Bills.

