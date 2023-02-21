Hyderabad, February 21: Doctors at the Asian Institute of Nephrology & Urology (AINU) here have successfully removed a 'gigantic kidney' carrying 20 litres of fluid waste or urine in it. The size of this expanded left kidney was almost 90 centimeters in diameter, causing compression of other vital organs in the patient's body.

A 47-year-old male from West Godavari region of Andhra Pradesh was suffering from frequent pains and gradually increasing abdominal swelling for the past 10 years. While the condition was neglected for almost a decade, the swelling increased in the recent months causing acute abdominal pain. This prompted the patient approach doctors at AINU. Hyderabad Shocker: Doctors at Century Hospital Remove 150 Maggots From 50-Year-Old Woman’s Nose.

The doctors planned the treatment process meticulously and executed with great expertise to ensure best output and avoid the risk of a potential hemodynamic instability. Snake in Woman’s Mouth: Doctors Remove Four-Feet-Long Serpent That Slithered Down Her Throat While Sleeping (Graphic Video Warning).

"The patient in the recent times suffered from regular bouts of acute abdominal pain and along with progressive decline in appetite. On admission at AINU, necessary tests revealed the patient was suffering from an enlarged and non-functioning left kidney. Patient had an enlarged abdomen due to accumulation of fluid waste or urine in the non-functioning left kidney. This enlargement resulted in dislocation of intestine and other vital organs from their natural locations," said Dr Syed Mohd. Ghouse, Senior Consultant Urologist, AINU.

The doctors performed nephrectomy, a surgical procedure to remove the kidney. About 20 litres of fluid waste or urine was aspirated from the dilated or enlarged left kidney. The procedure to remove such an enlarged kidney is a skillful surgical process which requires good post-operative management too, explained Dr Ghouse.

The patient was kept under observation for three days before discharge, and even post-discharge he is under regular review of the team of experts from AINU. Doctors stated that the patient's condition is improving rapidly, and he is now able to eat normal food and is also gaining healthy weight. In this procedure, Dr Ghouse was ably supported by Dr Rajesh and Dr Amish along with members of nursing and support staff.

