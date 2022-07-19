Kolkata, Jul 19 (PTI) West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Tuesday urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party, the TMC, to support NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar in the election to the post of vice-president.

"Dhankhar is the best governor the state has ever had; he has been a custodian of democracy and the Constitution. The Trinamool Congress should come forward and support him," Majumdar said.

Dhankhar had often hit headlines over his frequent run-ins with the Bengal government since assuming charge in 2019.

The TMC has maintained a stoic silence on the vice-presidential poll, and is likely to decide its stand during a meeting at Banerjee's residence on Thursday.

The opposition has named Margaret Alva as its candidate for the vice-presidential election.

