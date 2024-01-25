Kolkata, Jan 25 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said her government was working to formulate a new law to bring in sportspersons with good track record in government jobs.

She was speaking at a programme where she officially launched the 'Khelasree' programme at Dhono Dhanyo Stadium.

Also Read | Gallantry Awards 2024: Army Doctor Gets Kirti Chakra Posthumously for Saving Lives in Fire; Kashmiri Paratrooper for Bravery in Rajouri.

"If any of the awardees feel the need to do a job, then I would ask them to hand over their bio-data to (sports minister) Arup Biswas. Those who have won gold, silver or bronze will get government jobs. We will bring you through a special arrangement, a new law. I have already told the Chief Secretary to prepare the documents. You are always welcome," Banerjee said.

Under this new scheme, the former athletes will be getting an honorarium of Rs 1,000 per month, she said, adding that so far her government has given employment to 4,300 players in the police.

Also Read | How Are the Tableaux Selected for Republic Day? Know More About the Visual Ode to the Rich Tapestry of India’s Diversity That Glides Down Kartavya Path or Rajpath on January 26.

Banerjee said that starting from Sunday, she would embark on a tour of the eight districts mostly in the northern part of the state primarily to attend public distribution programmes there.

She said that on Monday she will be reaching Hasimara in Alipurduar district.

The Bengal CM said that she would participate in a public distribution programme before moving to Cooch Behar on January 29 before going to Siliguri the next day where she would be spending one night.

"I have to fix the itinerary to tour North Bengal. I will start on January 28 for Hasimara then move to Coochbehar on January 29 and then return to Uttarkanya where I will distribute pattas Jalpaiguri-Alipurduar. I will be staying there that night," Banerjee said.

Banerjee said that she would be going to Raiganj and then to Balurghat and at both places she would attend two public distribution programmes.

"Next day I will come to Malda, Murshidabad and then Krishnagar.," she said, adding that her tour would either be over on February 1 or it might be stretched another day till February 2.

The Bengal CM said that all the meetings would be held keeping in mind the ensuing Madhyamik examinations scheduled to start on February 2.

"Microphones cannot be played from three days before the Madhyamik examinations start. We will not play microphones outside. We will hold meetings indoors only after the examination timings. We will not use loudspeakers but have boxes indoors," she said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)