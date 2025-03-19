Kolkata, Mar 19 (PTI) The West Bengal government decided to extend an ad hoc bonus of Rs 6,800 to all its employees who do not come under any productivity-linked bonus system, and have revised monthly emoluments below Rs 44,000 in March, a senior official said on Wednesday.

An order in this regard was issued by the finance department on Tuesday which also stated that employees belonging to the Muslim community would be receiving the bonus before Eid-ul-Fitr festival, scheduled later this month, while others would have it in the September 15-19 period, he said.

Pensioners would get an ex gratia of Rs 3,500, the official said.

The state government also decided to sanction an interest-free advance up to a maximum of Rs 20,000 for those employees having monthly emoluments not exceeding Rs 52,000 in March, he said referring to the order of the finance department.

