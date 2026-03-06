Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 6 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has lauded West Bengal's rich cultural heritage, emphasising that the state has nurtured a vibrant and distinguished artistic tradition since ancient times.

Addressing the team of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) in Kolkata on Thursday, the Defence Minister thanked the Indian defence shipyard for keeping the cultural tradition of West Bengal alive.

"I've heard everything from Bollywood music, bhajans, and patriotic music here. Bengal has had a vibrant artistic tradition since ancient times, and I believe you have maintained that tradition even today. Be it Rabindranath Tagore, Satyajit Ray, or Bankim Chatterjee, everyone has written so many different kinds of songs... Now, the National Anthem and the National Song are being sung together, and I'm glad you have kept this Bengal tradition alive at GRSE," said Singh.

During his address, the Defence Minister also called upon GRSE Limited to continue coming forth with state-of-the-art platforms in sync with the technology-driven era to establish itself as a shining example of shipbuilding excellence in India & across the world, while playing a pivotal role in achieving the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Government's goal of Viksit Bharat@2047.

Commending GRSE for its contribution to Nation-Building and Blue Economy, the Defence Minister described the Indian shipyard as a vibrant chapter in India's glorious industrial and defence history, as it has equipped the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard, for the past nearly a century and a half, with potent warships & frigates to secure the maritime interests of the nation.

"When a modern warship built by you sails through the waves of the ocean, it is not just a structure of steel and machinery, it embodies the hard work of thousands of workers, the innovation of engineers, the precision of technicians, and the dedication of the shipyard towards the nation," he said, terming every person working in GRSE as not just an employee, but an important part of a larger process of nation-building.

Rajnath Singh emphasised that through hard work, skill, and commitment, GRSE has achieved what many once considered impossible. He urged the personnel to continue working with the same spirit and play their part in transforming India into a maritime power & a developed nation in the times to come. (ANI)

