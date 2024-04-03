Kolkata, April 3 (PTI) The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has proposed that secondary schools introduce a warm-up course for Class 10 students interested in pursuing the new Applied Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security subjects in the higher secondary curriculum.

Council president Chiranjib Bhattacharya said this short-term course will serve as a basic warm-up for students considering subjects like Modern Computer Applications, Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, Applied Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, and Cyber Security in higher secondary classes.

"Applied Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security are the two new subjects set to be introduced from the academic year 2024-25. The syllabus for the existing subjects, Modern Computer Application and Computer Science, has been updated to ensure relevance and contemporaneity," Bhattacharya added.

He added, "Given this scenario, the council believes that a basic warm-up course is necessary for interested class 10 students of 2024."

In a statement to schools on April 1, Bhattacharya suggested a short-duration computer course, termed the 'Bootstrap Program,' which would provide students with a basic platform to pursue any of the aforementioned courses.

Bhattacharya clarified that the council is only suggesting schools to consider implementing the Bootstrap Program and not mandating its conduct.

He proposed that the months of April and May be utilised for this course before the commencement of the core higher secondary curriculum. The results of the higher secondary exams, held in mid-February, are expected to be announced within 90 days.

"Theory classes may be conducted in the classroom or online, as per the school's convenience. If a school is unable to conduct the course, the study materials provided by the council may be shared with interested students. Schools planning to conduct the course can drop an email at academic@wbchse.net with relevant details," Bhattacharya said.

