Kolkata, Feb 13 (PTI) Left activists clashed with the police at Baharampur in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Tuesday during a statewide agitation demanding the withdrawal of cases against a CPI(M) leader, an official said.

The Left parties, led by the CPI(M), and their farmers' and workers' unions held 'law violation programmes' at various district headquarters in West Bengal, including Baharampur, Medinipur, Malda, Cooch Behar and Durgapur.

They demanded the withdrawal of cases against CPI(M) leader Nirapada Sardar, who was arrested by the police in connection with alleged violence during protests in restive Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

The agitators and the police clashed at Baharampur, the headquarters of Murshidabad district, during the stir.

Teargas shells were burst to disperse the crowd, the official said.

CPI(M) West Bengal state secretary Mohammed Salim alleged that the police burst tear gas shells during a peaceful agitation to disrupt the programme.

The statewide agitation was called to demand the withdrawal of criminal cases against Sardar, who was arrested by the police in connection with alleged violence during protests in Sandeshkhali by locals, and the arrest of perpetrators of atrocities on villagers.

The demands also included ensuring profitable selling price to farmers for their produce and filling up vacant posts in central and state governments.

