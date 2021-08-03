Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 3 (ANI): Calcutta High Court reserved the order after the final hearing in the West Bengal post-poll violence matter that ended on Tuesday.

During the hearing, the Court asked the Solicitor General to provide records of all the suo moto cases on the matter.

The court further told that if any party wants to submit documents, they can do so by 2.30 pm tomorrow (Wednesday).

Advocate Priyanka Tibrewal, one of the petitioners in the West Bengal post-poll violence case said the probe in the matter should be handed over to an independent agency.

"The state is accusing NHRC of being biased and that there was no violence. We have come to the conclusion that there was violence. This should be handed over to an independent agency," said Tibrewal.

Last week, the Calcutta High Court had granted the West Bengal government time till July 31 to file supplementary affidavits in response to the report by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal.

The state government had sought time to submit supplementary affidavits, which were questioned by post-poll violence petitioner Priyanka Tibrewal since sufficient time has already been given by the court.

The National Human Rights Commission had said it submitted the final report after which it received 16 cases where victims were threatened to withdraw complaints, which were forwarded to the Director-General of Police (DGP).

The Court had said it would not look into the cases received by NHRC after the submission of the final report.

Several incidents of violence have been reported at various places after the announcement of the Assembly poll results on May 2, after which a four-member team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs also visited the post-poll violence-affected areas. (ANI)

