Kolkata, Aug 25 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal mounted to 2,909 after 58 more people succumbed to the disease on Tuesday, the health department said in a bulletin.

The state's coronavirus tally also rose to 1,44,801 after 2,964 new infections were reported, it said.

In the last 24 hours, 3,251 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease.

The number of active cases stood at 27,349, the bulletin added.

Since Monday, 37,524 samples have been tested for the contagion in West Bengal.

