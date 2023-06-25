Kolkata, Jun 25 (PTI) Amid incidents of violence in various parts of West Bengal ahead of the panchayat polls, State Election Commissioner (SEC) Rajiva Sinha on Sunday called on Governor C V Ananda Bose at the Raj Bhavan here.

Earlier, Sinha had failed to appear before Bose after he was summoned for an explanation of the incidents of murders, violence and clashes during nomination filing for the panchayat elections.

Bose had criticised the SEC over the alleged lack of proactive steps saying that Sinha belied the faith he reposed in him by appointing him to the post.

Sinha went to the Raj Bhavan to meet Bose on Sunday evening after the governor earlier in the day said that the SEC had sought to meet him.

“The state election commissioner requested an appointment with the governor. I indicated I want to discuss some important points. Once he is ready, he is welcome to come even today or any other day," Bose told reporters.

He said that vital points regarding the rural polls are required to be discussed with the commissioner.

Opposition parties have alleged that their candidates were intimidated and assaulted to prevent them from filing nomination papers by people owing allegiance to the ruling Trinamool Congress at various places.

Widespread violence over the filing of nominations for the three-tier panchayat polls has left at least eight people dead and several injured in various parts of the state in the past two weeks.

The governor had visited a couple of violence-affected places.

