Kalaburagi, June 25: A trainee aircraft of Redbird Flight Training Academy made an emergency landing near Pethsirur village in Kalaburagi around 9.30 am today due to a technical problem, said airport authority. According to the authorities, one pilot-cum-instructor and another trainee pilot were on the flight. Both are safe.

Kalaburagi Airport Director Chilka Mahesh visited the spot and held an inspection, they added. Trainer Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing on Agricultural Land in Karnataka, No Casualties in Incident.

More details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)