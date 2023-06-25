Mumbai, June 25: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MHT CET) has begun the registration process for counselling for B.E and B.Tech courses. Candidates who are interested to register for counselling for B.E and B.Tech courses can do so by visiting the official website of MHT CET at cetcell.mahacet.org. The last date to register and upload documents is July 3.

The registration process for MHT CET Counselling 2023 B.E and B.Tech courses began on Saturday, June 24. The last date to apply for counselling is July 3. The counselling registration fee is Rs 800 for general category candidates from Maharashtra State and Outside Maharashtra State (OMS). Besides, the registration fee is the same for candidates from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh Migrant candidates and children of Indian workers in Gulf countries (CIWGC).

Steps To Register for MHT CET 2023 Counselling

Visit the official website of MHE CET at cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on the B.E or B. Tech courses link on the homepage

Next, register using your details and proceed with the application

Now, upload all the necessary documents

Pay the application fee

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

On the other hand, the registration fee for the MHT CET Counselling 2023 is Rs 600 for Reserved Category Candidates of Backward Class Categories [SC, ST, VJ/DT- NT(A), NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), OBC, SBC, EWS] and Persons with Disability Candidates belonging to Maharashtra State. Here's the direct link to register for MHT CET B.E/B.Tech counselling.

