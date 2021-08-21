Kolkata, Aug 21 (PTI) Senior West Bengal Minister Subrata Mukherjee was given the additional charge of the Consumer Affairs, and Self-Help Group and Self Employment departments, as per an official order.

The two portfolios were held by Sadhan Pande, who is in hospital since mid-July with lung infection.

Also Read | Delhi Monsoon 2021: Heavy Rainfall Lashes National Capital, Safdarjung Airport Records Season’s Highest One-Day Rain.

Pande would remain a minister in the Mamata Banerjee government but without a portfolio, the order said.

Besides the two new departments, Mukherjee holds the portfolios of Public Enterprises and Industrial Reconstruction, and Panchayat and Rural Development.

Also Read | Monsoon 2021 Forecast: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Delhi; Thunderstorms, Rain Likely to Continue.

The condition of Pande, the TMC MLA from Manicktala, is "quite critical", hospital sources said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)