Kolkata, Dec 3 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 tally mounted to 8,576 with 49 more patients succumbing to the virus on Thursday, the health department said in a bulletin.

The coronavirus tally, too, rose to 4,93,316 with 3,246 fresh cases, it said.

So far, 4,60,634 people have recovered from the disease, including 3,257 since Wednesday, improving the discharge rate to 93.38 per cent.

West Bengal now has 24,106 active cases, the bulletin said.

The deaths were reported from Kolkata (12), followed by eight in Howrah, six in South 24 Parganas, five in North 24 Parganas, four in Hooghly and three in Nadia, among others.

The single-day fatalities include Principal of the College of Medicine and Sagar Dutta Hospital, Hasi Dasgupta.

Her death was condoled by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who recalled Dasgupta's dedication to work.

The state tested 44,130 samples for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 60,02,928, the bulletin added.

