Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 23 (ANI): The Bengaluru South East Division of Police on Saturday, fulfilled two children's wish of becoming police officers, as they both are suffering from cancer.

The two young boys - Mohd Salman from Kerala and Mithilesh from Bengaluru - were made Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) for a few hours by the South East Division of Bengaluru Police as the kids are critically ill and are fighting their battle with cancer. The kids also wore the uniforms of a senior officer.

Also Read | Meghalaya Shocker: Six Children Rescued, 73 Arrested From Brothel Run by BJP Leader Bernard N Marak in Tura, Say Police.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South East Division, Bengaluru City took to Twitter and wrote that it was a satisfaction for Bengaluru Police and happiness for the kids as the department played a small part in making their wishes come true.

His tweet read, "A humbling day as I stood in attention to DCPs for the day. Courageous children, who are fighting a difficult disease and we played a small part in making their wish come true, albeit for a few hours only. Happiness was unlimited for them and satisfaction for us".

Also Read | Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil Says, the Party Decided To Make Eknath Shinde Chief Minister 'With Heavy Heart'.

The NGO Make A Wish helped both the children to fulfil their wish to be police officers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)