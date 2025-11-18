Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 18 (ANI): The officials of Bengaluru Customs have seized over 3.8 kilograms of hydroponic ganja worth more than Rs 1.34 crore at Kempegowda International Airport and arrested a passenger who had arrived on a flight from Bangkok.

According to the Customs department, officers at the airport's arrivals terminal intercepted the traveller on November 17 after suspecting the contents of his baggage during routine profiling. A detailed examination led to the recovery of 3.83 kg of high-grade hydroponic ganja, a form of cannabis cultivated using advanced water-based techniques that typically fetches higher prices in illegal markets due to its potency and controlled growth environment.

In a post on X, the Bengaluru Customs wrote, "On 17-11-2025, #BengaluruCustoms officers at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Bengaluru, intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok and seized 3.83 kgs. of Hydroponic Ganja, valued at ₹1.34 Crores. The pax has been arrested under the NDPS Act, 1985. # CBIC #BLR Customs."

Except for this recovery, during November, the officials of Bengaluru Customs have seized 38.64 kg of Ganja, 2.38 lakh sticks of cigarettes, 2,442 pieces of e-cigarettes and electric items, valued at approximately Rs 14.22 crore.

The officials have also arrested 10 individuals in connection with these cases.

In another post, the official handle of Bengaluru Customs wrote, "During November, BLR Customs seized 38.64 kg of Ganja, 2.38 lakh sticks of cigarettes, 2,442 pieces of e-cigarettes & elec. items, valued at approx. ₹14.22 crore. 8 nos. of wildlife animals were repatriated to their country of origin. 10 individuals arrested under the Customs Act."

Earlier, on November 12, customs officials at Kempegowda International Airport arrested two passengers for attempting to smuggle 15.79 kgs of hydroponic Ganja valued at Rs 5.53 crore.

The individuals were arrested under the NDPS Act, 1985.

The social media post reads, "On 12.11.2025, the #BengaluruCustoms officers at KIA, Bengaluru intercepted two passengers attempting to smuggle 15.79 kgs of Hydroponic Ganja valued at ₹5.53 Crore. The individuals were arrested under the NDPS Act, 1985." (ANI)

