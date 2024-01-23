Bengaluru, Jan 23 (PTI) Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday said the three-day Bengaluru GAFX-2024 from January 29 to 31 will focus on infotech development, skill development and employment generation.

Kharge who holds the IT-BT portfolio, said Bengaluru GAFX (Gaming, Animation and Visual Effects) is one of the globally renowned marquee events in Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) industry. It will take place at the Hotel Lalit Ashok.

Kharge said Karnataka was the first state to launch AVGC Policy in 2012 giving boost to the sector, addressing the domestic and global need in AVGC.

According to the organisers, Karnataka holds a strong 20 per cent share in Indian media and entertainment industry, employing more than 15,000 professionals with more than 300 specialised AVGC-XR studios.

They said in a statement that the state is home to many institutes dedicated to animation, visual effects, and gaming.

The state also has setup Digital Art Centres in 27 Fine Arts colleges catering to 600 students and one AVGC-XR Finishing School.

The event will have 115 sessions with 130 speakers of which 22 are eminent international speakers coming from 10 different countries.

The highlight of the event will be business-to-business meetings organised to facilitate growth of business in the state and especially the startups who will be provided an opportunity to pitch their ideas and product before the VC community, the statement said.

