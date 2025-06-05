Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 5 (ANI): The Karnataka High Court on Thursday issued a notice to the state government over the stampede incident near the Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed the lives of 11 people and left several injured.

The High Court took suo motu cognisance of the incident and asked for a further status report.

"News items have been published in various newspapers, narrating the tragedy that happened when 11 persons died and 75 were injured during the course of the victory celebration of RCB. This court is taking cognisance of the incident," the High Court said.

"Senior Advocate Arun Shyam submitted that two events took place at Vidhana Souda and the stadium, let them give details of where the ambulances were deployed," the Court said.

Issuing notice to the Karnataka government, the HC said, "To ascertain the cause of the tragedy and how to prevent it in future, we have also received communications from several persons on this subject matter. We issue a notice to the State government."

The High Court listed the matter for hearing again on June 10.

"We have expressed ourselves to the Advocate General, and he has filed a status report, which is taken on record. Registry is directed to register this suo-motu cognisance as a suo-moto WP. Relist on 10th June, Tuesday," the Court said.

Attorney General of Karnataka in the High Court highlighted that there was enough police deployment on the spot, but more people than expected gathered near the stadium on Wednesday.

"Police Commissioner and other senior police officers, including 1318 and a total of 1483 officials, were present on the ground. More than 2.5 lakhs were gathered near the stadium," the AG said.

"We are concerned about it as much as anyone else. The First Statement given by CM was about compensation to be given and medical treatment to be provided. We have been working since last night, milords. We are open to any suggestions," he said.

The counsel for the petitioner argued that the state needs to clarify who made the decision to felicitate the RCB players.

"What is the obligation to felicitate players who are not playing for the country. What are the steps or safety measures to control the public? It is criminal negligence. Only three gates were opened of the stadium, without there being capacity to accommodate so many people," the counsel said.

Eleven people died and more than 30 were injured in a stampede outside Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy stadium as a huge crowd of nearly 3 lakh people had gathered to witness the victory celebration of Royal Challengers Bengaluru for winning the Indian Premier League (IPL). (ANI)

