RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) have announced Rs 10 lakh each as financial aid for the families of those who died in the tragic Bengaluru stampede on June 4. RCB ended an 18-year wait for winning the IPL and tragedy struck the celebrations after 11 people died and several others were left injured in a stampede near the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The franchise issued an official statement expressing solidarity with the victims of the tragedy and announced that the families of the eleven people who died, will be given Rs 10 lakh. Also, RCB also created a fund called 'RCB Cares' which would be used to provide money for the treatment of those who were injured. "The unfortunate incident in Bengaluru yesterday has caused a lot of anguish and pain to the RCB family," a part of their statement read. Bengaluru Stampede: Virat Kohli Expresses Grief Over Stampede Incident During RCB Victory Event Near Chinnaswamy Stadium, Says 'Absolutely Gutted' (See Post).

RCB Announce Rs 10 Lakh Each as Financial Support for Families of Deceased

𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁: 𝗥𝗼𝘆𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗮𝗹𝘂𝗿𝘂 The unfortunate incident in Bengaluru yesterday has caused a lot of anguish and pain to the RCB family. As a mark of respect and a gesture of solidarity, RCB has announced a financial… pic.twitter.com/C50WID1FEI — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) June 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)