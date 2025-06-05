A joyous celebration of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)’s long-awaited IPL title win turned tragic on June 4, as a stampede at M Chinnaswamy Stadium claimed 11 lives and injured at least 47 others. The crowd overwhelmed security arrangements during the RCB IPL 2025 victory outside Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Karnataka government has released the names of the deceased, five women, five men, and one unidentified individual, all under the age of 40. Bengaluru Stampede Case: Karnataka High Court Takes Cognizance; Police Complaint Filed Against CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM DK Shivakumar.

Karnataka Govt Releases Names of 11 Victims Killed in Bengaluru Stampede

Karnataka govt shares names of the deceased in the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede. pic.twitter.com/QGpWhNBk1z — Shivani Kava/ಶಿವಾನಿ (@kavashivani) June 4, 2025

List of Bengaluru Stampede Victims

11 dead in Chinnaswamy stadium stampede. 5 women. 5 men. 1 unidentified. The youngest was just 13. Bhoomik (20M) Sahana (19F) Poornachand (32M) Unknown (20) Chinmayi (19F) Divanshi (13F) Shravan (20M) Devi (29F) Shivaling (17M) Manoj (33M) Akshata (F) — Shivani Kava/ಶಿವಾನಿ (@kavashivani) June 4, 2025

