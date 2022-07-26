Lucknow, Jul 25 (PTI) Taking a veiled dig at SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar for reportedly cosying up to Mayawati, BSP leader Akash Anand on Monday urged people to beware of such "selfish people".

"The entire world praises the administration and discipline of the Mayawati government. But some opportunistic people are using Behenji's name for doing politics. One needs to beware of such selfish people," Anand tweeted in Hindi.

The tweet by the national coordinator of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) assumes significance as it came a day after Rajbhar said that his party was no longer in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP).

"Some party leaders are of the view that we should go with the BSP. I also feel the same. The BSP performed well in the recent bypolls held in Azamgarh," Rajbhar said on Sunday.

He also said that BSP chief "Mayawati spends more time in the field as compared to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav".

Rajbhar had also accused Akhilesh Yadav of bias in distribution of tickets in the recent Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The Samajwadi Party had fought the assembly polls together with Jayant Chaudhary's RLD, Rajbhar's SBSP, Apna Dal (Kamerawadi), Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) of Shivpal Yadav, Keshav Dev Maurya's Mahan Dal and the Janwadi Party.

The Mahan Dal and the Janwadi Party have already severed ties with the SP.

After the SP's defeat in Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha bypolls, Rajbhar had advised Akhilesh Yadav to go among the people and not do politics from an air-conditioned room.

Rajbhar's party won six seats in the recent state assembly elections.

