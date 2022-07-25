Kanpur, July 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the role played by former Rajya Sabha MP and Samajwadi Party member Harmohan Singh Yadav during Emergency and termed him as a 'soldier' of that struggle.

The Prime Minister, while virtually addressing Harmohan Yadav's tenth death anniversary function, said, "When the country's democracy was crushed during Emergency, all the major parties came together and fought to save the Constitution. Chaudhary Harmohan Singh Yadav was also fighting against oppression."

He said, "Today is a very big day for our democracy as the new President has been sworn in. For the first time after Independence, a woman from the tribal community is going to lead our country."

Modi said that it is the responsibility of every political party to ensure that opposing a party or an individual doesn't go against the nation. Ideologies have their own place, but the country and society should come first.

The Prime Minister's address at the function was significant since Yadav was an SP leader known to be close to Mulayam Singh Yadav. However, the SP leadership was not a part of the function.

Harmohan Yadav was a towering figure and leader of the Yadav community. Between 1970 and 1990, he held several positions including that of Member of Legislative Council and Member of Legislative Assembly in Uttar Pradesh.

He fought for farmers' rights and against the Emergency during which he was imprisoned.