Bhaderwah (J-K), Dec 7 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah town has virtually turned into a garbage dump owing to the ongoing strike by Safai Karamcharis who are demanding regularisation of their services.

The daily wage and need-based Safai Karamcharis (sweepers) of the Municipal Committee Bhaderwah (MCB) in Doda district are on indefinite strike over the last 16 days.

The main markets of the town including Seri Bazar, Lakshmi Narayan Chowk, Ganpat Bazar, Kashu Mohalla, Vasak Dera, Sadar Bazar, Jai Road, Khakhal Mohalla and Takia Chowk as well as the passersby and the shopkeepers are facing threat of various ailments with the foul smell and heaps of garbage lying nearby.

Executive Officer MCB Yusuf-ul-Umar said they are trying to make alternate arrangements to clear the garbage from different locations of the town but the protesting Safai Karamcharis are hindering the efforts by threatening the labourers.

"Safety of the residents is our first priority and if the protesting Safaikarmcharis do not mend their unconstitutional ways of protest, we will be left with no other option but to seek the help of police and also initiate action against the unruly protesters," he warned.

District Development Council member from Bhaderwah west and BJP leader Thakur Yudhvir Singh criticised the MCB for its alleged failure to end the deadlock and clear the town of garbage.

"If karamcharis of MC Bhadarwah are on strike, concerned officials should immediately arrange alternative ways to clear the garbage and save the public from inconvenience," he said.

