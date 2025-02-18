Shimla, Feb 18 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was himself involved in 'kabootarbaazi' when he was a comedian, Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries Ravneet Singh Bittu alleged on Tuesday.

"When Bhagwant Mann was a comedian, he along with another singer used to take 15-20 people in his troop as musicians and artists and leave some of them there... kabootarbaazi kehte the us time (It was known as kabootarbaazi at that time)," Bittu told PTI here.

'Kabootarbaazi' refers to sending people abroad through illegal ways.

No immediate reaction was available from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) despite repeated attempts.

US President Donald Trump's administration, as part of its crackdown on illegal immigrants, is deporting Indians who were living there illegally.

"What is the Punjab government, police and administration doing about such agents who are sending our people abroad illegally?" he questioned and advised youngsters to go abroad legally with proper paperwork.

Reacting to Mann's allegation that the Centre was trying to defame Punjab as the planes carrying illegal Indian immigrants from the US landed at the Amritsar airport, Bittu said that India is one country and there should be no divide.

"It does not matter where the flight lands, and earlier also 200-300 people were coming to the Amritsar airport every month," he said, adding that Mann was trying to make a political issue out of nothing after AAP's defeat in recent Delhi Assembly polls.

He also termed Mann as a "joker".

Referring to the stampede at the New Delhi railway station on Saturday in which 18 people were killed, he said that the government is serious on the matter and a two-member high power committee has been constituted and strict action would be taken once the committee submits its report.

"Deaths have taken place in Delhi and it is a big thing. If there has been any shortcoming, it is our responsibility and we will not run away from our responsibility," he added.

