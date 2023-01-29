Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 29 (ANI): Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday unfurled the national flag at Lal Chowk in Srinagar as the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered its last leg in the union territory.

The yatra will travel to Nehru Park in the Boulevard area of the city and will culminate on Monday.

Also Read | A Joint Search Operation Was Launched on Interception of a Suspicious Boat off Barren … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed on Friday morning from the National Highway-44, Banihal Railway station, in the UT's Ramban district.

Security was tightened in the area in the wake of the recent twin blasts on the outskirts of Jammu city on January 22 which rocked a busy locality in Narwal leaving at least nine people injured.

Also Read | Kerala: 53-Year-Old Woman Dies After Speeding Two-Wheeler Involved in Bike Racing Hits Her in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started in Kanyakumari on September 7, will conclude on January 30 in Srinagar after covering 3,970 km, 12 states, and two Union territories. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)