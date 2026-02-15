Mandya, February 15: In a tragic accident at Kirti Chemicals Industries in Mandya, Karnataka, on Sunday, two people died and three others were injured after a chemical storage tank exploded. The incident occurred around 10 am, when workers attempted to open the tank cap with a gas cutter, igniting residual chemical vapours. The injured were rushed to Mandya MIMS Hospital for treatment. According to eyewitness Rajiv Kumar, a factory worker, the explosion occurred while they were working on a new project that began a month ago. The contractor, Guddu Khan, was reportedly absent at the time of the incident. Chhattisgarh Iron Plant Blast: 6 Dead, 5 Injured in Massive Kiln Explosion at Baloda Bazar (Watch Videos).

"It happened this morning around 10 am... We are from Bihar. There were 7-8 of us... It's a chemical plant, and the tank exploded... 6-7 of us were present, and we got hurt. The contractor is not here; he's gone somewhere else... His name is Guddu Khan... The new work started just a month ago... Cutting and fitting were underway at the time... Currently, two people are injured," he stated. Another worker, Aman, who was not present in the factory at the time of the incident, said that one of the deceased was his uncle. He added that he had been working at the factory for only a month and was not familiar with the specific chemicals. Amreli Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Diaper Manufacturing Factory in Gujarat's Rajula, Video Shows Black Smoke Covering Skies (Watch).

Mandya, Karnataka: Two workers were killed and three others seriously injured after a massive chemical tank explosion at Kirti Chemicals Industries near Karakatte village in Basaralu. The injured were shifted to Mandya MIMS Hospital. Basaralu police inspected the site and… pic.twitter.com/UaXClPUgws — IANS (@ians_india) February 15, 2026

"Six people were working near the company's chemical tank when it suddenly exploded, killing two. I wasn't on duty at the time... Today, three people were brought in for emergency care around 9 am... We've only been there for a month... Akash and Kallu are dead. Kallu was my uncle, and Qasim is also injured... Chemicals were produced in the factory, but I don't know the specific chemical name...," he said. The storage tank containing chemicals exploded while the cap was being opened with a gas cutter. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the accident, focusing on safety protocols and handling procedures at the factory. Further details on the incident are awaited.

