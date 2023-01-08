Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Dodwa-Taraori crossing in Haryana on Day 114. (photo/Congress)

Karnal (Haryana) [India], January 8 (ANI): The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saw people gathered in large numbers, walking with enthusiasm as the yatra resumed from the Dodwa-Taraori crossing on Sunday morning.

On the 114th day of the yatra, party leaders Selja Kumari and Deepender Singh Hooda joined Rahul Gandhi.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: BJP Leader Amarpal Maurya’s Son Swallows Magnet While Playing; Discharged After Treatment.

The yatra will stop for a night halt at Pratapgarh GT Road in Kurukshetra.

The supporters seemed very excited and enthusiastic despite the cold wave conditions and dense fog witnessed all over North India, including Haryana.

Also Read | Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar's 'Men Not Ready To Take Responsibility' Remark Sparks Uproar, BJP Slams Him for Indecency.

Supporters carrying posters for the yatra could also be spotted along with a drum procession.

While talking to ANI, the drum band captain, Sabir who belongs to Kerala, said, "Ours is a charitable band. It is doing charity towards education. Our band has a total of 15 members. We play a variety of beats including 'Jana Gana Mana' and 'Vande Mataram'.

A young boy, Vansha Verma, who is a resident of Ambala city said, "Rahul Gandhi praised me. Rahul Gandhi was not in a hurry, he talked with patience. He even talked to my father who is a municipal councillor from Ambala city. He asked me general questions. I wanted to show him that I love my motherland."

"I walked for about 10 to 15 minutes with him (Rahul Gandhi), Vansh added.

Another supporter, Mithun Verma praised Rahul Gandhi for terming Bharat Jodo Yatra as 'Mohabbat ka dukaan.'

Mithun said, "Rahul Gandhi's slogan is becoming famous everywhere. Rahul ji is ending hatred everywhere. Entire India is behind him and supporting him."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had called his Bharat Jodo Yatra as 'Mohabbat ka dukaan' (shop of love) amid an existing 'nafrat ka bazaar' (market of hatred) while responding to BJP leaders who questioned him for conducting the ongoing Kanyakumari to Kashmir foot-march.

The 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' marched into Karnal on Saturday.

Despite the dense fog covering most of the northern belt, the supporters of the yatra waived the national flag and danced to the beat of the drums.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra re-entered Haryana on Thursday evening and will pass through four districts of the state between January 5-10.

Bharat Jodo Yatra covered over 130 km in the first phase in Haryana between December 21-23 when it passed through Nuh, Gurugram, and Faridabad districts. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)