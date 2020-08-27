Bankura (West Bengal) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): 'Bhopal killer', Udayan Das who had killed his girlfriend Akansha Sharma in 2016 and buried her body was sentenced to life by a fast track court in Bankura in West Bengal on Wednesday.

"He was convicted in Akansha murder case. Additional Session Judge of Bankura court on Wednesday sentenced him for life. He has been fined Rs 20,000 for murder and a fine of Rs 2,000 for tampering evidence," said Arun Chatterjee, Public Prosecutor of Bankura Court.

Das had also killed his parents in 2010 and had buried their bodies.

"The case of killing his parents' is in Raipur, that case is not in here," said Chatterjee.

Reportedly, Das was the only child of his parents and used to live with them at Raipur. They had three houses at Raipur, Delhi and Bhopal. (ANI)

