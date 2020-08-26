New Delhi, August 26: The BJP on Wednesday named party spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha bypoll to a seat from Uttar Pradesh. The election has been necessitated due to the death of expelled Samajwadi Party MP Amar Singh.

Islam''s victory is all but certain due to the BJP''s overwhelming majority in the state assembly. Rajya Sabha Bypoll on September 11 for Seat Vacated Due to Uttar Pradesh MP Amar Singh's Death.

It is believed that Islam, a former investment banker, was involved in the party''s efforts to bring the then Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia into its fold as both enjoyed warm personal relations dating back to the time before he had joined the BJP.