Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): Bhopal lawyers protested in front of the district court on Tuesday demanding the arrest of the accused in the case of assault on a lawyer in the capital.

According to a video that has surfaced in the media, during the protest lawyers had beaten up the passersby. Few women lawyers pulled a woman's hair and beat her up. A youth who was riding a scooty was also beaten up by a group of three to four lawyers.

Also Read | Fuel Price Cut: Petrol Pumps in Madhya Pradesh To Remain Shut for Two Hours Tomorrow To Protest Against Excise Duty Cut on Petrol, Diesel.

Earlier on May 20, Deepesh Sharma, a resident of BDA Colony and an advocate was attacked with a knife by unknown people, while they were going towards Hamidia Hospital on his bike. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)