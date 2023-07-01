Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a big plan has been laid out to eliminate Sickle Cell Disease (SCD).

Speaking at the launch of the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol, the Union Health Minister said, "Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, a big plan has been laid out to eliminate this disease after years of research and hard work. The previous governments could have also done it but due to a lack of willingness on their part, it wasn't done."

PM Modi on Saturday launched the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission during an event held in Shahdol. He also distributed sickle cell genetic status cards to the beneficiaries.

The National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission was announced in the Union Budget 2023. The Mission aims to address the pressing health challenges posed by sickle cell disease, particularly among the tribal population.

The launch marks a crucial milestone in the Government's ongoing efforts to eliminate sickle cell disease as a public health problem by 2047.

This will be implemented in 278 districts of 17 high-focused states in the country namely Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar, and Uttarakhand.

During the launch of the Mission, PM Modi also kickstarted the distribution of about 3.57 crore Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) cards in Madhya Pradesh.

"The effort of our government is to reduce the disease, as well as to reduce the expenditure on the disease. Our government has brought the Ayushman Bharat Yojana to reduce the expenditure for the poor. The Ayushman Card will guarantee the poor free medical checkups worth Rs 5 lakh," PM Modi said.

He further added that today, in Madhya Pradesh 1 crore people have received the Ayushman Bharat Card. (ANI)

