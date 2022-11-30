Bikaner, November 30: At a mega job fair organized by the state government, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that the biggest problem in the country after inflation is unemployment and governments both Centre and State should treat it as a priority.

"The biggest problem in the country after inflation is unemployment. Three-fourths of our population is youth, they should get opportunities for employment whether it is government or non-government job. Be it the Centre or State government, this should be everyone's priority," Gehlot said while addressing the public at the job fair. Congress Government in Rajasthan, Headed by CM Ashok Gehlot, Keeps Focus on Employment; 1.35 Lakh Jobs Provided, Over 1 Lakh Recruitments in Process.

"It is the responsibility of governments to bring investment and change our economic policies so that youth who wants to start their own work can get a loan. Investment opportunities should increase so that more jobs can be offered to youth. If a government post is created then it should not remain vacant for long," he added. The Rajasthan Chief Minister further said that he is very happy with the mega job fair as it has been able to provide employment opportunities for youth. Ashok Gehlot Government Sanctions Rs 13.10 Crore for Smart Classes in 500 Madrasas Across Rajasthan.

"I am happy that a large number of youths are getting employment through the employment fairs being organized by the state government," he added.

