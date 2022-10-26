Jaipur, Oct 26: The Ashok Gehlot government on Wednesday allotted Rs 13.10 crore to ensure that 500 madrasas of the state, approved by state Madarsa Board, have smart classrooms. Rajasthan Government Approves Rs 36.56 Crore To Set Up Digital Libraries in 344 Residential Schools in State.

As per officials, funds worth Rs 2.62 lakh will be spent to set up smart classrooms in each madrasa. ITR Filing for FY 2021–22 (AY 2022–23): Finance Ministry Extends Deadline for Filing ITR by Companies Till November 7.

While addressing state budget 2022-23, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had announced plans to set up smart classrooms in registered madrasas of the state.

