Jaipur, November 20: The Rajasthan Government-led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot have rolled out several scheme to increase jobs and uplift other sectors such as education, healthcare, agriculture and sports among others. The state government has implemented several initiatives for the welfare of the people. The Congress government in the state has also been in the forefront highlighting the issue of rising unemployment across the country.

In order to to tackle the growing problem of unemployment, the Rajasthan government has started several initiatives including the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme. The Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme ensures 100 days of employment to people of the state. So far, the state government has issued more than 3.17 lakh cards. Meanwhile, CM Ashok Gehlot has said that the state government has issued about 1.35 lakh government jobs till date. Ashok Gehlot Government Sanctions Rs 13.10 Crore for Smart Classes in 500 Madrasas Across Rajasthan.

The government has also made provision to provide over 1 lakh jobs in the state budget. As per reports, the state is aiming to becoming number 1 state in the country by providing nearly 3.35 lakh jobs to the people of the state. Besides, the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme of the Congress government is also aiming to provide employment to the youth in the urban areas of the state.

What Is Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme?

CM Ashok Gehlot introduced the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme on September 9. The scheme, which is implemented on the lines Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) aims to provide 100 days f guaranteed employment to people across different cities of the state. Besides, the state government will also provide 25 days of additional employment under MGNREGA. Reportedly, over 3.5 lakh people have registered for the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Scheme for which the Congress government has allocated Rs 800 crore. Rajasthan Handicraft Policy 2022: Ashok Gehlot Government Aims at Lifting Local Artisans From Obscurity, Providing Jobs.

Top Beneficiary of EPFO-Linked Central Job Scheme

Besides providing employment to the people of the state, Rajasthan has also emerged as the top beneficiary across states under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana (ABRY). The ABRY scheme was launched during the COVID-19 pandemic by the Narendra Modi-led government in order to boost formal employment. The scheme enabled with one in every five Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) subscribers in the state joining the workforce through the scheme. Interestingly, the Central government launched ABRY scheme to incentivise employers to create new jobs and restore those workers who were removed the pandemic.

New MSME Policy Promises Huge Employment Opportunities

While the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme is boosting employment, the new MSME policy introduced by the state government is also going to boost employment opportunities in the state. Reportedly, the MSME policy promises creation of huge employment opportunities as the state government has set a target of establishing 20,000 new MSME units across the state. Interestingly, the new MSME policy will witness an investment of Rs 10,000 crore on the new MSME units, which is projected to generate about 1 lakh employment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 20, 2022 09:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).